Singapore launches blitz to boost tourism

Singapore launched a "Made in Singapore" campaign in Shanghai, promising unique experiences to lure Chinese tourists to visit the island-state.
Singapore launches blitz to boost tourism
Ti Gong

Changi Airport

The Singapore Tourism Board unveiled its "Made in Singapore" campaign in Shanghai on Wednesday to entice Chinese tourists to visit the island country.

At the event, a number of new creative tourism experiences were introduced.

These include TRIFECTA, Asia's first attraction that combines surfing, skiing, and skating; a forest bathing health experience at Xiu Nature Connections; and a "Zero to Hero" citywalk focused on food sustainability.

Visitors can sample Singaporean cuisine at the Lou Shang cafe and cocktail bar PLUME at Pan Pacific Singapore.

Anime Festival Asia, Singapore Comic Con, Singapore Art Week, and Zoukout Music Festival are among the upcoming events that will allow visitors to experience the multicultural charm of the city.

Singapore launches blitz to boost tourism
Ti Gong

Mandai Bird Paradise

Singapore turns imagination into real and inspiring experiences for travelers, said STB, from "forest bathing" at Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex to working up a sweat at Lau Pa Sat hawker center and seeing a colorful "air show" at the all-new Mandai Bird Paradise.

To make payments easier for Chinese consumers, STB signed a three-year strategic agreement of cooperation with Trip.com and a two-year deal with UnionPay International.

Singapore launches blitz to boost tourism
Ti Gong

Mandai Bird Paradise

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
