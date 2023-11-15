﻿
Tech fair forging cooperation in intelligent technologies

The Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region began on Wednesday in Jiading District, already signing several projects in intelligent medical technologies.
Ti Gong

Technology takes the spotlight at the Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region.

The Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region kicked off on Wednesday in Jiading District. It's already been hailed a success, with several large projects confirmed.

Among these, an intelligent medical science information technology research institute will be located in the district.

Jointly developed by the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE) and Jiading District government, it will mainly involve key technology in medical science, artificial intelligence, and information fields. It will also conduct industrial technological application research.

Gathering top talent in medical science, it will fuel the development of the district into a magnet for high-level talent and high-tech enterprises in medical artificial intelligence and information technology, and transform it into a world-leading research and development center.

Ti Gong

The fair draws big crowds.

Another two big projects, concerning road integrated intelligent connection terminals and industrialization of MEMS piezoelectric ultrasonic sensing technology, will also land in the district with agreements signed.

The former, to be located at the Shanghai International Automobile City of Anting Town, will fuel the construction and development of intelligent transportation. Technology involved in the latter, have been widely applied in on-board applications, intelligent home furnishings, industrial control testing and medical diagnosis.

"We will step up collaboration with Jiading District to promote the landing of more strategic and revolutionary technologies, and achieve the transformation and industrialization of these technologies, thus powering the high-quality industrial and economic development of the district," said Tan Ruicong, deputy director of the center.

An industrial Internet technology display and service center of the Yangtze River Delta region will also be established in the district.

The fair, running through Friday, at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center features about 50 events and comprises five exhibition sections, focusing on the cooperation of the delta region with industrial digital transformation, automobiles, health and medical treatment.

Ti Gong

An unmanned drone powered by hydrogen fuel is exhibited at the fair.

If you go:

Time: 10am-5pm until Friday

Venue: Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center

Address: 7575 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District 上海市嘉定区安亭镇博园路7575号

Ticket: Free

﻿
