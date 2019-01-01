﻿
BritCham Shanghai aims at continue growth of bilateral trade

﻿ Sun Minjie
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Sun Minjie Wang Xinzhou Alexander Bushroe
  09:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-09
Alex checks out Hall One at the CIIE today, where a lot of different foods and beverages products are on display.
  09:45 UTC+8, 2023-11-09       0

Shot by Sun Minjie, Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Sun Minjie. Reported by Alexander Bushroe. Subtitles by Alexander Bushroe, Wang Xinzhou.

Alex checks out Hall One at the CIIE today, where a lot of different food and beverage products are on display. He has the opportunity to speak with Stuart Dunn, executive director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

The UK-China import-export market is the fourth-largest market for the UK. According to Dunn, BritCham Shanghai has over 250 British companies as members looking to expand their business.

