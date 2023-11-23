9th China Int'l Copyright Expo opens in Chengdu

The ninth China International Copyright Expo opened Thursday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, with a forum held on the sideline of the expo.

The ninth China International Copyright Expo opened Thursday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, with a forum held on the sideline of the expo.

The three-day expo consists of online and offline exhibitions featuring the latest achievements, products and technologies in China's copyright industry. The copyright forum will host two sub-forums surrounding the topics of China-Africa copyright cooperation and the role of copyright in cultural inheritance.

The expo is sponsored by the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) and organized by the provincial copyright administration of Sichuan and the Chengdu municipal government.

Since its launch by the NCAC since 2008, the expo has served as an important platform for showcasing China's development in copyright protection, promoting exchanges in the international copyright industry and facilitating trade in China's copyright industry.

On Thursday, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the NCAC presented the WIPO-NCAC Copyright Awards, including the creativity award and the awards for copyright utilization, copyright protection, and copyright administration management.