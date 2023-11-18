﻿
Biz / Event

Cooperation agreements signed with Kashgar

A series of agreements were signed by Shache, Zepu, Bachu and Yecheng counties of Kashgar during the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.
Ti Gong

A joyful performance by Kashgar artists

A series of projects and cooperation agreements were signed by Shache, Zepu, Bachu and Yecheng counties of Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region during the ongoing 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

Kashgar is hoping to attract investment and cooperation in culture and tourism fields during the Expo.

Shanghai has been pairing with Kashgar to assist in its development for more than a decade.

The 2023 Shanghai-Kashgar Industry Investment Promotion Conference held on Friday witnessed the signing of several projects, opening a new chapter in cultural industry cooperation and development of Shanghai and Kashgar.

Zepu County, known for its picturesque and magnificent scenery of golden poplar forests, signed a number of strategic cooperation agreements with Shanghai Library and Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower. They will jointly host exhibitions and culture and tourism promotion fairs under the agreements.

With China's village football tournament nicknamed "Cun Chao" gaining popularity, Yecheng County sealed cooperation with Shanghai Football Association and Baoshan District Sports Bureau respectively to promote the development of soccer.

Ti Gong

A colorful performance.

During the conference, Bachu signed a cultural and tourism complex project which will incorporate accommodation, entertainment and catering functions which is expected to boost its reception and convention and exhibition capacity.

Shache sought business cooperation on projects regarding ice and snow pavilions, amusement parks, commercial complexes, night tours and specialty food processing at the event.

A plan to develop a research center focusing on Xinjiang's silk culture in Shache was also initiated.

The four counties also showcased their intangible cultural heritage gems and folk performance as well as specialty products and charming natural beauty to visitors.

During the expo, an exhibition jointly presented by regions that Shanghai has paired with to assist in their development, features splendid displays, investment promotion events, performances and business negotiations.

Ti Gong

Time to dance at the expo.

Covering 3,600 square meters, it includes the showcase of Shigatse in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Kashgar and Karamay in Xinjiang, Golog in Qinghai Province, Wanzhou in Chongqing, Yichang and Yiling in Hubei Province, Sanming in Fujian Province, Lu'an in Anhui Province, Dalian in Liaoning Province and Yunnan Province.

Representative local performances such as Lu'an Huangmei Opera and Wanzhou Chuanju Opera are being staged.

Ti Gong

A high energy dance.

﻿
