﻿
Biz / Event

Chartered flights for ski tourists announced between Shanghai and Changbai Mountain

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
Shanghai Spring Tour announced on Tuesday that three chartered flights would operate daily from December 1 to tap the "sizzling" winter tourism market.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
Chartered flights for ski tourists announced between Shanghai and Changbai Mountain
Ti Gong

Ski students practise the snow plow position at Changbai Mountain.

Chartered tourist flights between Shanghai and Changbai Mountain in northeast China, a popular domestic ski destination, will be operated from December amid the heated-up winter tourism market.

Shanghai Spring Tour announced on Tuesday that three chartered flights would operate daily from December 1 to tap the "sizzling" winter tourism market.

Bookings for the ski season from November to March 2024 have already surpassed those of the same period in 2019, with the majority of reservations made by young and middle-aged tourists, according to Shanghai Spring Tour.

In addition to Shanghai, the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region, Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, are also major tourist source markets for ski resorts, it said.

Chartered flights for ski tourists announced between Shanghai and Changbai Mountain
Ti Gong

An instructor teaches snowboarding at Changbai Mountain.

The Shanghai-based travel agency launched presales of ski tourism products as early as August, and its sales revenue surpassed 5 million yuan (US$704,205) within eight hours, with many itineraries sold out quickly.

Between Friday and Sunday, the opening celebration of the ice and snow carnival at Changbai Mountain will be held with a record number of participants expected.

A ski club will be established during the event, providing a platform for ski enthusiasts to share their ski experiences.

During this year's ski season, about 10 activities will be organized by the club with destinations extended to other popular ski resorts such as Yabuli in Heilongjiang Province, and Hemu in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"The Changbai Mountain ski destination used to attract only sightseeing group tourists, while it has now become a comprehensive holiday resort for individual travelers with parent-child tourism, vacations, and health and ski elements, which reflects the change of China's ski tourism market," said Zhu Hui, manager of the domestic tourism department of Shanghai Spring Tour.

Skiing has gained increasing popularity among the Chinese public, from previously being a niche sports activity, and tourists are expecting higher standards of ski slopes, insiders said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     