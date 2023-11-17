Brands and IPs from Shanghai shine in the culture expo

Shanghai culture brands are exploring intercultural property (IP) values to boost brand awareness and expanding into the overseas markets.

Shanghai culture brands are exploring intercultural property (IP) values to boost brand awareness and expanding into the overseas markets, Shanghai Daily learning during an ongoing culture expo in the city.



The spotlights on the expo, the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, cover a French song newly released by Genshin Impact's developer and a drama adapted from a popular online literature, which will be distributed by Disney globally.



miHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact, is expanding into various sectors to establish a complete IP industry chain, covering concert, music and adapted products, said the Shanghai-based game firm in the expo.



Genshin Impact received a warm market response and became one of the bestselling mobile games in the world.

A French song La Vaguelette, composed by miHoYo's music studio HOYO-Mix, makes debut this month and is shown in the expo. The song, based on Genshin Impact game background, is sung by well-known French singer Cécilia Cara and published in online music platforms globally.

miHoYo tries various new ways of expression and constantly explores the combination of digital art and technology, the company said.

In the expo, miHoYo also showcases cooperation projects with Guilin, Huanglong and Zhangjiajie, integrating mountain and forest scenes into the game.

It fits well with Shanghai's strategy to build itself as a global eSports hub and spread China's culture globally.

Clothes, items and scenes from fantasy novels and dramas are shown in the booth of China Literature, the country's biggest online literature site.

The company is exploring opportunities of the integration trend between literature and the digital entertainment industry, covering publishing, animation, film, drama, game and other platforms. The core is "charm of a good story."



The spotlight is Qing Yu Nian, an online drama adapted from a China Literature novel. The episode 2 will be shown in Tencent Video and distributed by Disney's networks to global audience.

China Literature has become a major platform for overseas readers to know China's culture and history. By June, more than 560,000 works have been published in its overseas websites, which attracted 200 million views.

The four-day expo, held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), will close on Sunday.



The expo has taken four pavilions with 100,000 square meters, showcasing digital creative, cultural technology, cultural tourism integration and urban quality life sections.