China's pavilion launched at COP28 in Dubai

  19:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-30       0
China's pavilion at COP28 was officially inaugurated Thursday morning at the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
The pavilion will host a series of side events and activities in nine thematic days, in addition to two special sessions, during the two-week 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will open later Thursday.

The events will involve relevant government departments, research institutes, industrial associations, enterprises, and NGOs, with topics covering China's climate response policies and actions, global climate cooperation, green and low-carbon development, energy transformation, digital development, and green finance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
