Saudi Arabia wins bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia won on Tuesday the bid to host the World Expo 2030 in its capital Riyadh.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Tuesday announced that Saudi Arabia was anonymously voted for as the host country of the World Expo 2030 during the 173rd general assembly of the organization in Paris. The global event is scheduled to take place between October 1, 2030 and March 31, 2031.

Riyadh gained 119 votes from the bureau members, defeating two other city candidates Busan of the Republic of Korea and Rome of Italy.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, said the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince said: "The kingdom's selection as the host of the World Expo 2030 underlines its influential and leading role and the international confidence it enjoys. Saudi Arabia has become an ideal destination for hosting major international events, including the esteemed World Expo."

Reaffirming the kingdom's commitment to holding an extraordinary and unparalleled edition of the World Expo, the Saudi crown prince emphasized the importance of being an active and positive role model in the drive to shape a brighter future for humanity.

"The World Expo 2030 coincides with a crucial year for the realization of the goals and plans outlined in Saudi Vision 2030," he said.

He said Riyadh is happy to welcome the world at the expo in 2030, and it will fulfill the obligations stipulated in the bid as the theme of the expo: "The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow," and its sub-topics – A Different Tomorrow, Climate Action, and Prosperity for All.

Launched in 1851, the World Expo is a large-scale platform for education and progress, and serves as a bridge between governments, companies, international organizations, and citizens, according to the BIE website.