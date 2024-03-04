Thousand-plus domestic and international charter flights planned from Shanghai

More than 1,000 chartered flights carrying tourists from Shanghai are planned from March throughout autumn to both domestic and overseas destinations.

The round-trip chartered flights will take Shanghai travelers to destinations such as Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; Changbai Mountain and Songyuan City in northeast China's Jilin Province; Qingyang City in Gansu Province; and Kagawa Prefecture in Japan, according to Shanghai Spring Tour which is organizing the flights.

"The destinations involve popular tourist destinations with pleasant weather and enchanting landscapes, winter resorts favored by Shanghai travelers as well as hidden destinations featuring a perfect combination of art, seaside scenery, and flower appreciation," said Wu Hong, general manager of the travel operator.

Charter flights deliver a more convenient travel experience and have a price advantage, Wu said.

Qingyang is one of the origins of China's agricultural civilization and traditional Chinese medicine, and it is also known for its sachet embroidery, paper-cutting, shadow plays, and folk songs.

The city is a convenient spot from which to reach scenic attractions such as Sangke Grasslands and Maiji Mountain Grottoes. The chartered flights will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from March 31 through October 25 between Shanghai and Qingyang.

Kagawa Prefecture is a recommended spot for cherry blossom appreciation and boasts a strong artistic flavor with a number of cultural and artistic venues.

The charter flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday between April 2 and June 23, and every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from then through October 26.