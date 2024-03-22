Biz / Event

World's first nuclear energy summit opens in Brussels

Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0
The world's first Nuclear Energy Summit convened here on Thursday, highlighting the role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges.
World's first nuclear energy summit opens in Brussels
Reuters

Police officers observe as a Greenpeace activist he hangs by a rope during the IAEA Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 21, 2024.

The world's first Nuclear Energy Summit convened here on Thursday, highlighting the role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges such as reducing fossil fuel use, enhancing energy security, and boosting economic development.

As the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on nuclear energy, the summit drew participation from over 30 countries, including heads of state, government leaders, senior representatives as well as leaders of international organizations.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, emphasized the indispensable role of nuclear energy ahead of the summit, saying that "without the support of nuclear power, we have no chance to reach our climate targets on time."

Addressing the gathering, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, underscored that nuclear energy currently provides a quarter of clean power.

He said that the organization will help ensure that nuclear energy will be used in a safe, secure, and non-proliferation way.

According to the China Atomic Energy Authority, China ranks third globally in operational nuclear power units, with a leading number of new units currently under construction.

The authority has pledged that the world's second-largest economy will continue to leverage its advantages in the complete nuclear industry chain and contribute more to global nuclear energy technological innovation and sustainable development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
