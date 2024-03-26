Qingpu District announces inward investment of 15 billion yuan

As district steps up efforts to lure investment from home and abroad it reveals 23 projects covering leading and emerging sectors, with 12 worth more than 100 million each.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it will attract more quality investment thanks to better policies and services.

Twenty-three projects with a total investment of 15.458 billion yuan (US$2.14 billion) were signed in Qingpu District on Tuesday during the 2024 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference, with the district stepping up efforts to lure investment from home and abroad.

The projects cover both leading industries such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, software information and intelligent manufacturing, and emerging sectors such as new energy and the low-altitude economy.

Among them, 12 projects were worth more than 100 million yuan each.

During the event, Xujing and Liantang towns promoted their key industries, policies and service advantages and business environment, while the Yangtze River Delta region large model acceleration port was unveiled.

The projects are expected to inject strong momentum into the industrial development of the district, said Yang Xiaojing, deputy Party secretary and director of the district government.

Qingpu has gathered 92 headquarters that include the global innovation park of China's home appliance giant Midea, Anta's global retail headquarters and China National Nuclear Corp's science and innovation park.

In January and February, the district's above-scale industrial growth reached 5.9 percent from the same period last year, and its retail sales saw a growth of 8.4 percent.

Earlier this year, the district launched construction of 24 major projects with a combined investment of over 42 billion yuan.