Chinese brands expand their footprint globally

A new report says that the international landscape of Chinese brands has changed in terms of industry, technology, regional distribution, and strategic patterns.

Chinese brands have demonstrated exceptional resilience and vitality in the past year, according to the most recent Research Report on the Global Communication Power of Chinese Brands (2024).

The research, compiled by Xinhua News Agency's Brand Work Office and Xinhua News and Information Center, was officially released on May 9 at the Conference on the Global Communication Power of Chinese Brands in Shanghai.

The international landscape of Chinese brands has evolved in terms of industry, technology, regional distribution, and strategic patterns, all of which have a beneficial impact on the global communication industry.

In 2023, Chinese companies rose to the occasion, continued to innovate in the global marketplace with resilience and dynamism, and demonstrated exceptional global communication power in traditional manufacturing, consumer goods, emerging technologies, and Internet services.

In addition to maintaining competitive advantages in quality, cost performance, and supply chain construction, Chinese brands have begun to systematically reorganize their overseas strategies and continue to innovate in multiple dimensions, including market and technology, over the last year.

At the same time, Chinese brands have given birth to the new concept of "Overseas origin, global ambition." An increasing number of Chinese firms are targeting the global market from the outset of their operations, setting up business overseas, and then returning to China for further expansion.

In the highly competitive global market, Chinese brands are working to create more segmented market demand, constantly improving the emotional connection between brands and consumers, and gradually transforming themselves from "followers" and "imitators" to "leaders" in the industry, setting global standards.

According to the survey, some Chinese brands targeting overseas clients have successfully explored the worldwide market, increasing their brand presence by offering cost-effective and high-tech products.

Technology innovation and private firms, meanwhile, have emerged as separate labels and powerful forces in the global communication of Chinese brands.

For starters, Chinese companies are dedicated to technical innovation and the development of new quality productive forces, which have infused vigor into their global communications.

On the other hand, China's private enterprises' international competitiveness and brand influence are increasing, and their extensive participation in major strategies such as carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, as well as active fulfillment of social responsibility, have earned them widespread social recognition, making them an important force in promoting Chinese brand globally.

The communication case shared by Master Kong Group at the conference demonstrates that the company has been making continuous efforts in green development and carbon reduction in recent years, releasing China's first label-less beverage and zero-carbon tea drink, as well as launching the group standards for tea beverages concerning "carbon footprint" and "carbon neutralality" in collaboration with professional organizations.

According to the analysis, Chinese brands' worldwide communication power was characterized by continuous growth, broad prospects, and strong competitiveness.

Not only have existing overseas brands, such as China State Construction, experienced greater success, but many new brands are also making impressive inroads into the international market, such as Miniso's recent pace of global store openings and Pinduoduo's launch of the Temu platform.

Mainstream media reports are becoming increasingly important as well. In terms of overseas communication, the coverage of mainstream medias is contributing more to the worldwide communication strength of Chinese companies and plays a significant role in raising brand awareness and reputation.



The report also recommends that brands seeking overseas expansion develop long-term development strategies, with an emphasis on building strategic focus, and increasing adaptability and communication influence, so that more Chinese brands will be able to win recognition and love from customers from both home and abroad.