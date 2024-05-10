Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai

Shandong Province is promoting its famous and diverse agricultural products at a three-day fair at Tian An 1000 Trees in Shanghai.

From grilled delights and seafood to pomegranates and apples, east China's Shandong Province is preparing a feast in Shanghai with an agricultural market in Putuo District that began on Friday.

The three-day market at Tian An 1000 Trees, dubbed the city's Hanging Gardens of Babylon, serves as a one-stop presentation and sales platform for Shandong's agricultural products and will run till Sunday.

Ti Gong

The bazaar, which has over 60 stalls, offers a diverse selection of dishes, from dairy and aquatic items to traditional brand delights and pre-cooked dinners.



These include Qingdao seafood, Yantai apples, and Zibo barbecue, as well as Lucai (Shandong cuisine) and local tea and wine, all of which tempt Shanghai residents' taste buds.

It is part of the province's campaign to attract business investment from Shanghai in the agricultural sector. The province has also brought a number of projects to Shanghai, including a pre-cooked meal industrial park in Caiyang, a modern fishery science and technology industrial park in Jining, and a pomegranate health industrial park in Zaozhuang, demonstrating the province's sound agricultural investment environment and modern agricultural development.

Ti Gong

On Friday, Jinan, Qingdao, Zibo, Zaozhuang, Dongying, and Weifang signed 18 deals in Shanghai, totaling 6.32 billion yuan (US$875 million) in investment.

Shandong is known as an agricultural province because it supplies around 8 percent of the nation's grain, 10 percent of its meat and milk, 11 percent of its vegetables, and 13 percent of its aquatic products, making it a vital part of the nation's agriculture production and exports.

Ti Gong

In recent years, the province has accelerated efforts to industrialize agricultural products. The province is now exporting its apples, pears and gingers overseas.

The agricultural cooperation between Shandong and Shanghai makes two places closer in sentiment and ensures a win-win scenario, said Chen Ping, Shandong's vice governor.

Shandong's agricultural development has been the province's calling card, and Shanghai and the province will deepen their exchanges and boost their cooperation to a new level, Chen said.

Ti Gong

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, through May 12

Address: 600 Moganshan Road, Putuo District 普陀区莫干山路600号