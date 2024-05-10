﻿
Biz / Event

Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
Shandong Province is promoting its famous and diverse agricultural products at a three-day fair at Tian An 1000 Trees in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0

From grilled delights and seafood to pomegranates and apples, east China's Shandong Province is preparing a feast in Shanghai with an agricultural market in Putuo District that began on Friday.

The three-day market at Tian An 1000 Trees, dubbed the city's Hanging Gardens of Babylon, serves as a one-stop presentation and sales platform for Shandong's agricultural products and will run till Sunday.

Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Shandong is promoting its agricultural products at Tian An 1000 Trees in Shanghai

The bazaar, which has over 60 stalls, offers a diverse selection of dishes, from dairy and aquatic items to traditional brand delights and pre-cooked dinners.

These include Qingdao seafood, Yantai apples, and Zibo barbecue, as well as Lucai (Shandong cuisine) and local tea and wine, all of which tempt Shanghai residents' taste buds.

It is part of the province's campaign to attract business investment from Shanghai in the agricultural sector. The province has also brought a number of projects to Shanghai, including a pre-cooked meal industrial park in Caiyang, a modern fishery science and technology industrial park in Jining, and a pomegranate health industrial park in Zaozhuang, demonstrating the province's sound agricultural investment environment and modern agricultural development.

Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The signing of deals

On Friday, Jinan, Qingdao, Zibo, Zaozhuang, Dongying, and Weifang signed 18 deals in Shanghai, totaling 6.32 billion yuan (US$875 million) in investment.

Shandong is known as an agricultural province because it supplies around 8 percent of the nation's grain, 10 percent of its meat and milk, 11 percent of its vegetables, and 13 percent of its aquatic products, making it a vital part of the nation's agriculture production and exports.

Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Agricultural products from Shanghai

In recent years, the province has accelerated efforts to industrialize agricultural products. The province is now exporting its apples, pears and gingers overseas.

The agricultural cooperation between Shandong and Shanghai makes two places closer in sentiment and ensures a win-win scenario, said Chen Ping, Shandong's vice governor.

Shandong's agricultural development has been the province's calling card, and Shanghai and the province will deepen their exchanges and boost their cooperation to a new level, Chen said.

Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Shanghai residents flocked to the promotional fair

If you go

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, through May 12

Address: 600 Moganshan Road, Putuo District 普陀区莫干山路600号

Shandong showcases its agricultural products in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Shandong's agricultural products

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Moganshan Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     