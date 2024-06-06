﻿
Biz / Event

Art and technology promote a sustainable future at ongoing expo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
Expo not only displays advanced technologies, but also adds an artistic touch with students from Shanghai, Suzhou and Chengdu creating a huge environmental protection installation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
Art and technology promote a sustainable future at ongoing expo
Ti Gong

Expo visitors admire the "Infinite Planet" art installation.

The ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo not only provides a platform for advanced technologies, but also applies an artistic approach to promote awareness of a sustainable future.

In a green campus public welfare campaign, nearly 200 students from six schools in Shanghai, Suzhou and Chengdu created a giant environmental protection art installation "Infinite Planet" which makes its debut at the expo.

The installation is a giant abstract sphere made from waste and each of its colorful "leaves" was drawn by students and bears their expectations for a sustainable future.

"The design of the installation reflects 'infinite rotation,' which highlights the infinite possibility of sustainable development and enables viewers to experience the change of the work from different angles," said artist Yuan Long, who designed the installation. "It is a visual dialogue on the creation of a sustainable future."

Art and technology promote a sustainable future at ongoing expo
Ti Gong

The expo aims to promote awareness of a sustainable future.

To promote a low-carbon lifestyle among the young generation, a carbon and plastic reduction art workshop has been established by Shanghai M&G Stationery, one of the world's largest stationery manufacturers, during World Earth Day.

It involves sustainable classes and donation of tool kits to fuel sustainable education for children across the nation, particularly those in rural areas. The installation is an interpretation from the workshop.

The stationery supplier has joined with several public welfare foundations to promote sustainable concepts among students with a series of activities such as the exchange of waste containers for new ones.

Art and technology promote a sustainable future at ongoing expo
Hu Min / SHINE

A public sanitation vehicle on display at the expo.

Twenty-two new types of new-energy public sanitation vehicles from seven manufacturing companies are showcased at the expo.

Shanghai is promoting the application of new-energy public sanitation vehicles on a massive scale.

According to a blueprint, vehicles newly put into operation or replacing old ones used for road cleaning and garbage transport in the city should be battery or fuel cell powered, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

By the end of May, Shanghai had more than 790 new-energy vehicles in use for road sweeping, and garbage clearing and transport, according to the bureau.

Such vehicles not only save energy and cut carbon emissions, but also have other advantages as they produce little noise, bureau officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     