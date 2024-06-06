Art and technology promote a sustainable future at ongoing expo

Expo not only displays advanced technologies, but also adds an artistic touch with students from Shanghai, Suzhou and Chengdu creating a huge environmental protection installation.

Ti Gong

The ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo not only provides a platform for advanced technologies, but also applies an artistic approach to promote awareness of a sustainable future.

In a green campus public welfare campaign, nearly 200 students from six schools in Shanghai, Suzhou and Chengdu created a giant environmental protection art installation "Infinite Planet" which makes its debut at the expo.

The installation is a giant abstract sphere made from waste and each of its colorful "leaves" was drawn by students and bears their expectations for a sustainable future.

"The design of the installation reflects 'infinite rotation,' which highlights the infinite possibility of sustainable development and enables viewers to experience the change of the work from different angles," said artist Yuan Long, who designed the installation. "It is a visual dialogue on the creation of a sustainable future."

Ti Gong

To promote a low-carbon lifestyle among the young generation, a carbon and plastic reduction art workshop has been established by Shanghai M&G Stationery, one of the world's largest stationery manufacturers, during World Earth Day.

It involves sustainable classes and donation of tool kits to fuel sustainable education for children across the nation, particularly those in rural areas. The installation is an interpretation from the workshop.

The stationery supplier has joined with several public welfare foundations to promote sustainable concepts among students with a series of activities such as the exchange of waste containers for new ones.

Hu Min / SHINE

Twenty-two new types of new-energy public sanitation vehicles from seven manufacturing companies are showcased at the expo.



Shanghai is promoting the application of new-energy public sanitation vehicles on a massive scale.

According to a blueprint, vehicles newly put into operation or replacing old ones used for road cleaning and garbage transport in the city should be battery or fuel cell powered, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

By the end of May, Shanghai had more than 790 new-energy vehicles in use for road sweeping, and garbage clearing and transport, according to the bureau.

Such vehicles not only save energy and cut carbon emissions, but also have other advantages as they produce little noise, bureau officials said.