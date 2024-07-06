Insights into future at World Artificial Intelligence Conference
Cognitive intelligence is penetrating and reshaping people's lifestyles, work patterns, and social structures at an unprecedented speed and breadth, a forum was told at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.
It is bringing in new quality productive forces and revolutionary changes to all walks of life and stimulating infinite innovative potential,
During the forum themed "Cognition of the World • Innovation for Future," a steel industry large model based on the underlying capabilities of the cognitive intelligence engine platform was released. It forms a series of continuous industrial production process modules including defect detection, proportioning process optimization management, quality determination and safety control.
Released by UniDT (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a leading AI and data technology company, it was combined with years of model training capabilities in the steel metallurgy industry and large model technology. The application of the large model indicates the opening of a new chapter in intelligence and high-quality development of the steel metallurgy industry, providing strong technical support for the industry's transformation and upgrading.
The forum was centered around in-depth exchanges on the latest theories, technologies, and application scenarios in artificial intelligence, aiming to build a cross-disciplinary, multi-level global communication platform.
The goal was to facilitate communication and collaboration between academia and industry, promoting technological innovation and the future development of cutting-edge areas in artificial intelligence, including cognitive intelligence.
Cutting-edge technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, represented by large models, are rapidly iterating and integrating with various fields of social production, becoming a strong driving force for global economic development, said Pan Yan.
Pan is the director of the information infrastructure management and the artificial intelligence development department of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.
The city will further strengthen interdisciplinary research and cooperation with enterprises at home and abroad, encourage universities and research institutes to enhance collaborative innovation, and promote the integration of multiple disciplines such as computer science, data science, cognitive science, and engineering, he said.
This will jointly advance the basic theoretical research and practice of cognitive intelligence.