Insights into future at World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Cognitive intelligence is penetrating and reshaping people's lifestyles, work patterns, and social structures at an unprecedented speed and breadth, a forum was told at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.

It is bringing in new quality productive forces and revolutionary changes to all walks of life and stimulating infinite innovative potential,

During the forum themed "Cognition of the World • Innovation for Future," a steel industry large model based on the underlying capabilities of the cognitive intelligence engine platform was released. It forms a series of continuous industrial production process modules including defect detection, proportioning process optimization management, quality determination and safety control.



Released by UniDT (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a leading AI and data technology company, it was combined with years of model training capabilities in the steel metallurgy industry and large model technology. The application of the large model indicates the opening of a new chapter in intelligence and high-quality development of the steel metallurgy industry, providing strong technical support for the industry's transformation and upgrading.