Biz / Finance

Benchmark index rises after lower opening

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:50 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Medical and tech shares posted a strong performance to lead Tuesday's gains amid risk-averse investment because of uncertainties over the US election.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:50 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0

Chinese markets rose on Tuesday, with all major averages ending the day with gains.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.10 percent to close at 3,254.32 points after a lower opening clouded by the overnight losses on Wall Street.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.59 percent to finish at 13,269.65, while the ChiNext Index surged 1.26 percent to 2,650.76 points.

Volume on the two main bourses was 631.2 billion yuan (US$94 billion), compared with 633.6 billion yuan in the previous session.

Most sectors fell, but medical and tech shares posted a strong performance to lead the gains.

Investors tended to be risk-averse as global capital markets saw big swings. The uncertainty of the US election situation also added to their worries and may bring significant fluctuations to A-shares, analysts said.

The profits of China's major industrial firms totaled 646.43 billion yuan in September, up by 10.1 percent year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, with growth narrowing by 9 percentage points from August.

Despite the weaker industrial profit growth, Nomura’s global markets research team said they still believed that China’s recovery is still largely on track and that Beijing will neither ease further nor start to tighten its policies in the near term.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     