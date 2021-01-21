Call for better lending services for SMEs

State Council Vice Premier Liu He calls on financial institutions to support small and medium-sized enterprises that play an important role in building China's economic resilience.

Financial institutions should constantly improve their capabilities and offer better lending services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which play an important role in building China's economic resilience, State Council Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday.

Liu was presiding over the seventh meeting of the State Council Leading Group for Promoting the Development of SMEs.

Small businesses, mostly privately owned, are major job creators and essential in enhancing the stability and competitiveness of the country’s industrial chain and supply chain, according to the meeting.

As such, it is necessary for financial institutions to figure out better ways to help the private economy resolve their most direct and practical funding difficulties, the meeting stressed.

Local governments at all levels are also called on to optimize the business environment for the development of private firms and make joint efforts to ensure relevant policies are fully implemented.