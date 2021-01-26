Biz / Finance

Virtual bank licensed to offer insurance

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:41 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
ZA Bank, one of the first batch of virtual banks in Hong Kong, has announced that it has secured an insurance agency license from the local authority.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:41 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Virtual bank licensed to offer insurance
HelloRF

ZA Bank, one of the first batch of virtual banks in Hong Kong, has secured an insurance agency license from the local authority.

The approval will mean it can act as an agent of ZA Life Ltd (also known as ZA Insure), a subsidiary of ZA International and a digital-only insurer.

The license enables ZA Bank to create a more convenient experience, according to the company, as users can complete the whole process of buying insurance from quotations and underwriting to seeking claims on its app.

In May 2020, ZA Insure was awarded a digital insurance license by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority and ZA Bank was officially launched as Hong Kong’s first virtual bank the same month, one year after it was granted the relevant license.

ZA Bank said that, with its “community-driven” approach, it is committed to engaging its customers in the product development and design process.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     