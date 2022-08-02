Biz / Finance

China mulls allowing foreign multinationals to establish finance companies

Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-08-02       0
China is mulling allowing foreign multinational groups to establish finance companies in the country in its latest opening-up move.
Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2022-08-02       0

China is mulling allowing foreign multinational groups to establish finance companies in the country in its latest opening-up move.

Foreign multinational groups will be able to establish finance companies directly or through foreign-funded investment companies established in China, according to a draft document released by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

In the draft, the same market access conditions are applied to foreign-funded finance companies and Chinese counterparts.

The document, which is now open to the public for opinions, has made provision updates in fields like market access requirements and business regulation.

The financial threshold for setting up a finance company has been raised in line with China's economic status, with higher asset, revenue, profit and paid-in capital requirements for candidate corporate groups, according to the draft document.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     