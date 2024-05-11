China's yuan loans grow by 10.19 trillion yuan in Jan-April

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 10.19 trillion yuan (US$1.41 trillion) in the first four months of this year.

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 10.19 trillion yuan (US$1.41 trillion) in the first four months of this year, central bank data showed Saturday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 7.2 percent year on year to 301.19 trillion yuan at the end of last month.