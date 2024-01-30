﻿
Biz / Property

Shanghai relaxes housing policies for non-locals

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0
Starting from Wednesday, non-Shanghai single residents will be allowed to buy one housing unit outside the Outer Ring Road (except on Chongming Island).
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-30       0

Starting from Wednesday, non-Shanghai single residents will be allowed to buy one housing (including new and second-hand) unit outside the Outer Ring Road (except Chongming Island), according to a notice on optimizing housing purchase rules in Shanghai.

Applicants should have continuously paid their social insurance or personal income tax in Shanghai for at least five years.

The notice issued on Tuesday comes amid rising housing demand from non-Shanghai residents, and offers outsiders more opportunities to settle in the metropolis.

Shanghai has gradually loosened housing policy. In September 2023, Shanghai eased its mortgage rules by allowing people to take preferential loans for first-home purchase regardless of their previous credit record.

While back in 2022, unmarried non-Shanghai residents were not allowed to buy any residents.

"This new policy gives full consideration to the relatively large number of single young people in Shanghai, and their high demand for housing purchasing. This is ideal for better urban development and people's work-life balance," Yan Yuejin, research director of the Shanghai Yiju Real Estate Research Institute believed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Chongming Island
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     