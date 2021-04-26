Biz / Tech

Toray investing more in China's 'gold mine'

Zhu Shenshen
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-04-26
Japan-based multinational to spend "billions" on building a water treatment membrane factory in south China that will use the latest intelligent technologies.
Japan-based Toray is increasing investment in China in the environment protection and carbon neutrality sectors, China’s long-term national strategy.

Its latest moves include a water treatment membrane factory costing “several billion yuan” in south China, in conjunction with its domestic partner Bluestar. The production line will use the latest technologies such as intelligent automation and remote diagnosis. 

The new factory, operated by the Toray Bluestar Membrance Co, will start production in August. 

Toray sees great potential in various sectors related to the environment and sustainable development. It’s a “gold mine” as it’s a national strategy, said Gao Zhiwen, vice president of Toray Industries (China).

China aims to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Since Today was founded in 2002, it has invested 19.2 billion yuan (US$2.95 billion) in China. 

It has adopted intelligent systems in products for cloud-based control and diagnosis which can save costs and time for maintenance and repairs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
