Korean memory chip giant's manufacturing project breaks ground in China's Dalian

SK hynix, a semiconductor firm headquartered in the Republic of Korea, started constructing a non-volatile memory manufacturing project in northeast China's Dalian City on Monday.

The project will include a new wafer factory to produce non-volatile 3D NAND chip memory products.

SK hynix closed the first phase of the transaction to acquire Intel's NAND and solid-state drive (SSD) business at the end of 2021, taking over Intel's SSD business and the Dalian NAND flash manufacturing facility.

According to the municipal government of Dalian, Liaoning Province, this is a key project to continue to expand investment in Dalian after the successful acquisition. It will promote Dalian to build a new generation of information technology industrial clusters.