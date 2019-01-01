Ties that bind: Technology makes life easier, better
15:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-21 0
Technology experts from around the world are marveling at China's digital infrastructure development and the construction of smart cities.
15:50 UTC+8, 2023-08-21 0
Technology experts from around the world are marveling at China's digital infrastructure development and the construction of smart cities. They believe this approach will lead to a new world and make daily life more convenient for people.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports