'Life detectors used on highway' video actually from other province

Shanghai officials don't use life detectors on highways to find people trying to escape from the city.

Rumors about officials using radar life detectors on highways in Shanghai have been debunked.

Local traffic authorities said they discovered a related video that was spread online, but it wasn't shot in Shanghai.



The video featured two officials in protective suits inspecting a vehicle, one holding a black instrument facing the vehicle, the other holding a screen on which a radar-like graphic was shown. Captions of the video said it was Shanghai officials trying to apprehend people hiding in the vehicle's trunk trying to flee from the city.

The Shanghai Road Transport Administrative Bureau said that only vehicles with special passes can leave the city, and that traffic police check drivers' health codes, travel route codes and negative PCR certificates before letting them pass.