COVID-19

'Life detectors used on highway' video actually from other province

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0
Shanghai officials don't use life detectors on highways to find people trying to escape from the city.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  14:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0

Rumors about officials using radar life detectors on highways in Shanghai have been debunked.

Local traffic authorities said they discovered a related video that was spread online, but it wasn't shot in Shanghai.

The video featured two officials in protective suits inspecting a vehicle, one holding a black instrument facing the vehicle, the other holding a screen on which a radar-like graphic was shown. Captions of the video said it was Shanghai officials trying to apprehend people hiding in the vehicle's trunk trying to flee from the city.

The Shanghai Road Transport Administrative Bureau said that only vehicles with special passes can leave the city, and that traffic police check drivers' health codes, travel route codes and negative PCR certificates before letting them pass.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     