Police reject online claims infected deliverymen still working

Shanghai demands nucleic acid tests and antigen tests for deliverymen every 24 hours, and these workers have played a critical role in the keeping daily life running.

A police investigation into online accusations that deliverymen infected with COVID-19 are continuing to work to make quick money has found the claims are baseless.

A man surnamed Lu and nicknamed CC, 49, claimed some deliverymen now can earn more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,576) per day. And he said he conducted nucleic acid tests for substitutes of these deliverymen, who lived in concentrated space and all had COVID-19.



