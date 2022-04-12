COVID-19

Three rumors about Putuo's Taopu Town are false

Three pieces of information about Taopu Town in Putuo District have been confirmed to be nothing but rumors
Three pieces of information about Taopu Town in Putuo District have been confirmed to be nothing but rumors.

The rumors are:

1. All staff of the property management company at Taopu No.7 Community and members of the compound's neighborhood committee tested positive.

2. The security guards at Lianxing Lijing Community and the members of the compound's village committee were infected with COVID-19 while receiving packages. A total of 70 workers there tested positive in a day.

3. Taopu Town will repurpose Xinyang Middle School and Baili Shenghuo Square to be central quarantine sites.

All the rumors have been dismissed by authorities that declare:

1. The property management company at Taopu No.7 Community and the compound's neighborhood committee are operating normally.

2. Lianxing Lijing Community's village committee is operating normally.

3. Taopu Town isn't repurposing Xinyang Middle School and Baili Shenghuo.

﻿
