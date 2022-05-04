'Resold' pork in Qingpu proved to be legit

A supermarket in Qingpu District accused of reselling donated pork was proved to be innocent, according to the district's market supervisors.

Rumors swirled on social media that the Meihuixian supermarket in Jinze Town had sold pork donated by Hebei Province, because it had a quarantine certificate issued by the province.

Investigators found that Meihuixian received the pork on April 30 from a local supply chain management company, which purchased it from Hebei. The supermarket provided receipts of the transaction.

People who started the rumor have been penalized.