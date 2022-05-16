Videos about starved senior proved to be fake

A video went online claiming that a senior living in Jing'an District "had only an egg for three days," yet the senior said she was fairly well fed.

A senior living in Jing'an District clarified that a post claiming that she wanted to committed suicide for several times because of starvation was absolutely not true.

The senior, surnamed Hu, 84, said she has no children and has been living alone for many years. She said that during the lockdown, apart from supplies distributed by the subdistrict, the neighborhood committee sent her two boxed meals a day, "more than I can have."

Earlier, a livestreamer, who claimed to take Hu's music lessons at high school, said she "had only an egg for three days" and wanted to commit suicide. And the committee neighborhood "started to send her meals" after his videos went viral.

Hu said she was not very familiar with the livestreamer and didn't know why he would tell such lies.

The videos have been deleted and the livestreamer is under police investigation.