Lockdown lifting rehearsal video not filmed in Shanghai

According to the city's official rumor-debunking platform, the subdistrict in the video is in a different province and lifted its lockdown at midnight on May 10.

Shanghai is gradually transitioning from emergency-response mode to normal pandemic prevention and control, the city's Vice Mayor Chen Tong said at a Sunday press briefing.