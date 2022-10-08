Chinese mainland reports 447 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 447 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 251 in Inner Mongolia and 47 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.
A total of 1,301 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 159 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 244,113.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.