Chinese mainland reports 447 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 447 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 251 in Inner Mongolia and 47 in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 447 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 251 in Inner Mongolia and 47 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

A total of 1,301 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 159 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 244,113.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.