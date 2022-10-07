Where to tour around? Here are the official lists of top Shanghai attractions

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism lists Shanghai's top attractions, guiding tourists and promoting the city with culture, design, entertainment and shopping.

In an effort to bolster local tourism among Shanghai residents and visitors to the city, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism released lists of the city's cultural, entertainment and commercial landmarks. The lists help guide tourists, as well as boost consumption and promote the city.

Based on the "Most Shanghai" tourism index, these lists cover architecture, art galleries, bookstores, cafes, culture and innovation parks, as well as business venues.



A total of 548 popular spots were chosen from 1,030 venues based on 37 detailed indexes, with some lists involving data analysis and expert appraisal, according to the administration.

Popular tourism landmarks such as Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Yuyuan Garden, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the Bund, and the Shanghai Museum topped the lists, while the Shanghai Postal Museum and Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, located along the Suzhou Creek, also secured spots on the lists with the opening of the 42-kilometer riverside paths along the creek, the administration said.

Shanghai International Resort, where Shanghai Disney Resort is located, received more than 590,000 visitors during the seven-day National Day holiday.

A similar number compared to same period in 2020. But only 75 percent of the corresponding period in 2021.

During the holiday, Shanghai Disneyland has remained the top pick for visitors.

Other popular destinations included Disneytown which introduced a new virtual reality experience based on the classic Chinese story "Journey to the West," creating an interesting dialogue between the Chinese superhero Monkey King and the Marvel characters in Disneyland next-door.

Camping, rowing, pedalling and other emerging activities also made the resort an attractive destination.

Since its official opening on April 26, 2016, Shanghai International Resort has received more than 100 million visitors.

Meanwhile, new wanghong (celebrated online) scenic spots like the Shanghai Astronomy Museum and Taikoo Li Qiantan are also listed.

General Top 10

1. Shanghai Disney Resort

2. Shanghai Wild Animal Park

3. Yuyuan Garden

4. Oriental Pearl TV Tower

5. The Bund

6. Shanghai Museum

7. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

8. Xintiandi

9. Shanghai Tower

10. Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park

Suzhou Creek Most Shanghai Top 10

1. Shanghai Postal Museum

2. Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial

3. Broadway Mansions

4. Waibaidu Bridge

5. UCCA Center for Contemporary Art

6. Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai

7. Changfeng Joy City Mall

8. Bellagio Shanghai Hotel

9. Embankment Building

10. East China University of Political Science and Law (Changning campus)

Scenic Spot Top 10

1. Shanghai Disney Resort

2. Shanghai Wild Animal Park

3. Oriental Pearl TV Tower

4. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

5. Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park

6. Shanghai Botanical Garden

7. Shanghai Ocean Aquarium

8. Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden

9. Shanghai Happy Valley

10. Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

Museum Top 10

1. Shanghai Museum

2. Shanghai Astronomy Museum

3. Shanghai Postal Museum

4. Shanghai Science and Technology Museum

5. Power Station of Art

6. Rockbund Art Museum

7. Shanghai Museum of Glass

8. World Expo Museum

9. Shanghai Natural History Museum

10. Shanghai Auto Museum