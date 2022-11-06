﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 31 imported patients

All the local infections are close contacts of previous local infections.
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 28 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Five local asymptomatic infections

The first to third cases are close contacts of a previous local infection reported on October 31. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth and fifth cases are close contacts of a previous local infection reported on November 3. They tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported case

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Spain via Germany and South Korea.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from France via Finland.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from the United States.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 26 from Germany.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the United States.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from the UK via Austria.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Finland.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from the United States.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from France.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Argentine via Germany.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from the United States.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Jamaica via Germany.

The 11th and 12th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 2 from Australia.

The 13th to 16th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.

The 17th to 22nd cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Germany.

The 23rd and 24th cases are Chinese. The 25th case is an American. They arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.

The 26th and 27th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from Canada.

The 28th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from the United States via South Korea.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 516 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 37 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 5, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, and 226 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,319 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,573 imported cases, 5,534 have been discharged upon recovery and 39 are still hospitalized.

﻿
﻿
