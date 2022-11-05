Coffee designed for people with inflammatory bowel disease
The product launched by Takeda's An Shi Xiao Chu (Eat Well Kitchen) and HINICHIJOU Café is designed for people with IBD (inflammatory bowel disease). The company said it hopes to raise the public awareness for IBD patients in treatment and diet.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
