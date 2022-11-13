COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 local infections, 28 imported patients

The local confirmed case is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 11 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, nine local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 26 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 11 and tested positive during central quarantine.



Nine local asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are close contacts of a previous local infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to eighth cases are close contacts of a previous local infection reported on November 11 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth case who arrived in Shanghai from another province tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported case

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from South Korea.



The second case is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the United States via South Korea.

The cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.



The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the United States.

The fifth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Japan.

The sixth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Germany.

The seventh case is a French who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from France via Holland.

The eighth and ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Germany.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Australia.

The 11th and 12th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Denmark.

The 13th case is a French who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Singapore.

The 14th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Japan.

The 15th to 18th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The 19th case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Germany.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from the United States.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Canada.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from France.

The 25th case is a Norwegian who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Norway via Finland.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from the United States via the Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 479 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 12, there were altogether 210 local confirmed cases, and 230 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,354 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,591 imported cases, 5,559 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.