﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 local infections, 28 imported patients

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  10:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0
The local confirmed case is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 11 and tested positive during central quarantine.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  10:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-13       0

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, nine local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 26 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 11 and tested positive during central quarantine.

Nine local asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are close contacts of a previous local infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to eighth cases are close contacts of a previous local infection reported on November 11 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth case who arrived in Shanghai from another province tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 local infections, 28 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported case

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from South Korea.

The second case is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the United States via South Korea.

The cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.

The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the United States.

The fifth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Japan.

The sixth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Germany.

The seventh case is a French who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from France via Holland.

The eighth and ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Germany.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Australia.

The 11th and 12th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Denmark.

The 13th case is a French who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Singapore.

The 14th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Japan.

The 15th to 18th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The 19th case is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Germany.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from the United States.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from the United States.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Canada.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from France.

The 25th case is a Norwegian who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Norway via Finland.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from the United States via the Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 479 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 12, there were altogether 210 local confirmed cases, and 230 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,354 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,591 imported cases, 5,559 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 local infections, 28 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     