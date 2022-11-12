Health union boosts fight against chest disease

Shanghai Chest Hospital has set up a union with five medical facilities in the Yangtze River Delta region to boost regular and unified diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases.

Hospitals in the union will cooperate in medical research, innovative therapy development and new clinical guidance introduction to improve the overall medical ability of chest disease treatment in the region, as well as the whole nation.

During the launch ceremony on Saturday, medical experts discussed precise immunotherapy for lung cancer and development of lung cancer prevention and control approaches.

Experts also talked about hot topics such as minimally invasive surgery for lung cancer, lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 infection, targeted treatment for lung cancer and robotic assisted surgery.