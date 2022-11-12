﻿
News / Metro

Take heart, implantable defibrillator saves lives

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
Experts have hailed the continued development of an innovative medical device for treating arrhythmia.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0

Experts have hailed the continued development of an innovative medical device for treating arrhythmia that has been showcased at the past five China International Import Expos.

Arrhythmia can cause cardiac arrest, which kills more than 500,000 people in China each year.

The latest generation of implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, can protect patients from cardiac arrest, said Dr Zhang Shu from Fuwai Hospital, president of the Chinese Society of Arrhythmias.

ICD, which is implanted under the skin of the chest through minimally-invasive surgery, can perform a quick diagnosis and conduct defibrillation when a serious arrhythmia event takes place. The survival rate is almost 100 percent.

People with high risk should consult doctors about treatment or devices like ICD, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     