Take heart, implantable defibrillator saves lives

Experts have hailed the continued development of an innovative medical device for treating arrhythmia.

Experts have hailed the continued development of an innovative medical device for treating arrhythmia that has been showcased at the past five China International Import Expos.

Arrhythmia can cause cardiac arrest, which kills more than 500,000 people in China each year.

The latest generation of implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, can protect patients from cardiac arrest, said Dr Zhang Shu from Fuwai Hospital, president of the Chinese Society of Arrhythmias.

ICD, which is implanted under the skin of the chest through minimally-invasive surgery, can perform a quick diagnosis and conduct defibrillation when a serious arrhythmia event takes place. The survival rate is almost 100 percent.

People with high risk should consult doctors about treatment or devices like ICD, experts said.