Chinese mainland reports 1,675 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,675 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Altogether 13,086 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 455 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 254,567 on the mainland.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.