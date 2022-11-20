COVID-19 in Shanghai: 39 local infections, 36 imported patients

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 35 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 31 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The first case who is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported today tested positive during central quarantine.



The second case who is a close contact of a previous local infection tested positive during central quarantine.

The third and fourth cases who are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on November 15 tested positive during central quarantine.

35 local asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases tested positive during regular PCR screening.



The third and fourth cases who are close contacts of the second case of local asymptomatic infection tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth to 10th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th to 14th cases who are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai tested positive during central quarantine.

The 15th and 16th cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 17th to 34th cases who are close contacts of a local infection reported on November 15 tested positive during central quarantine.

The 35th case who is a close contact of a local infection reported on November 16 tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported case

The first case is a French who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

The third case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from Singapore.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Italy via Denmark.

The fifth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from the United States via France.

The cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from UK.



The second case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from South Korea.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from UK via Finland.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from Japan via the United States.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth to 11th cases are Chinese and the 12th case is a German. They arrived at the local airport on November 15 from Germany.

The 13th to 17th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the United States.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from Holland.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from Canada.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from the United States.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 16 from UK via Denmark.

The 22nd case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from China's Taiwan.

The 23rd and 24th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the United States.

The 25th and 26th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the United States.

The 27th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 17 from the United States.

The 28th and 29th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Canada.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from France.

The 31st case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 18 from Japan.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 496 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 19, there were altogether 230 local confirmed cases, and 233 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 1,490 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,619 imported cases, 5,587 have been discharged upon recovery and 32 are still hospitalized.