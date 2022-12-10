Q&A on COVID home quarantine and treatment

Li Tongzeng, director of the infection department of Beijing Youan Hospital, has answered online questions about home quarantine and treatment.

Imaginechina

Li Tongzeng, director of the infection department of Beijing Youan Hospital and a medical expert at Xiaotangshan Hospital, answered some online questions about home quarantine and COVID treatment during an interview with CCTV on Saturday.



Q: Do I gain immunity after being infected with COVID-19?

Li: There is no lifelong immunity from COVID infection. People will only gain short-term immunity for a certain strain after getting infected. They can be re-infected, in a similar manner to influenza.



There is a higher likelihood of re-infection with Omicron, than Delta and other COVID variants. There is also a risk of having severe symptoms after being re-infected. Protection and vaccination are still necessary after recovery.

Q: When should I take medicines after testing positive?

Li: Medicines are mainly to relieve symptoms. People can take pills according to symptoms on the second day, which is usually the toughest, if sleep and rest have been affected.



It is unnecessary for infected people with no symptoms to take medicines. Just have a good rest at home and have a positive mood.

Q: Should I sleep more and drink more water after infection?

Li: Sufficient sleep is necessary to help recovery, but it is unnecessary to drink too much water.



People sweating a lot after taking anti-pyretic pills or suffering from emesis or diarrhea should take a moderate amount of water.

Q: How much ibuprofen should I have at home?

Li: Three to five days of ibuprofen will be enough, because the fever will last for three days in most cases. It will disappear or become mild on the fourth or fifth day.



It is forbidden to take more than one kind or too much amount of anti-pyretic.

Q: When should I go to hospital during home quarantine?

Li: Young people suffering from more than three days of high fever with no sign of relief, or breathing difficulty or confusion, as well as seniors with unstable underlying diseases.



Q: How to protect the elderly and children if a family member tests positive?

Li: It is suggested people go to a makeshift hospital or find another place for self-quarantine, if there are vulnerable groups at home, such as people over 80 years and those with severe underlying diseases. The seniors or the children can also be relocated temporarily.



If there is no other place for quarantine, it is better to choose a separate, well-ventilated room and reduce contact with family members.

Wearing a mask and keep a distance of at least two meters. Frequent ventilation and disinfection are also necessary.

Q: How to use antigen and PCR tests together?

Li: Antigen self-testing is more recommended when the pandemic situation is severe. In case of a positive antigen result and there are symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat, there is high possibility of infection. Citizens can report to the community and follow the guidance.

Q: Can Omicron be spread through sewers or kitchen ventilators?

Li: There is a small possibility that the virus can transmit through sewers or kitchen ventilators. But transmission among neighbors usually happens in elevators or in the corridors.

