Feature / Art & Culture

'Pop-up store' street shines at Shanghai Great World

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:08 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
Shanghai Great World has put up an exhibition in the form of a "pop-up store" street, where a number of time-honored Shanghai brands are on display.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:08 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0

Shanghai Great World has put up an exhibition in the form of a “pop-up store” street, where a number of time-honored Shanghai brands are on display to allow visitors a glimpse of the development of Shanghai’s light industry.

The homegrown brands invited for the exhibition include the Shanghai National Specialty Food Store, Shanghai No. 1 National Musical Instruments Factory, Hengyuanxiang and Xiling Printing.

Shanghai is the birth place of China’s modern light industry.

Shanghai Great World decorated the “pop-up store” street with Shanghai city scenes in the 1970s and 1980s to give visitors an immersive experience when learning about brands’ history.

The exhibition venue is on the fourth floor, and open to any visitor holding a Shanghai Great World entry ticket.

Pop-up store street shines at Shanghai Great World
Ti Gong

A number of time-honored Shanghai brands are on display.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through March 20, 9am-5pm (closed on Wednesdays)
Tickets: 60 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Great World
Address: 1 Xizang Road S.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     