'Pop-up store' street shines at Shanghai Great World

Shanghai Great World has put up an exhibition in the form of a “pop-up store” street, where a number of time-honored Shanghai brands are on display to allow visitors a glimpse of the development of Shanghai’s light industry.

The homegrown brands invited for the exhibition include the Shanghai National Specialty Food Store, Shanghai No. 1 National Musical Instruments Factory, Hengyuanxiang and Xiling Printing.

Shanghai is the birth place of China’s modern light industry.

Shanghai Great World decorated the “pop-up store” street with Shanghai city scenes in the 1970s and 1980s to give visitors an immersive experience when learning about brands’ history.

The exhibition venue is on the fourth floor, and open to any visitor holding a Shanghai Great World entry ticket.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info



Dates: Through March 20, 9am-5pm (closed on Wednesdays)

Tickets: 60 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Great World

Address: 1 Xizang Road S.