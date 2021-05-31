Feature / Art & Culture

躺平 lie down, slouch in bed, extension for NEET

The simple act of lying down has become the latest life philosophy that prevails among some Chinese youngsters.
A recent online post entitled "To Lie Down Is The Right Thing to Do" went viral on Chinese social media.

The simple act of lying down has become the latest life philosophy that prevails among some Chinese youngsters. A recent online post entitled "To Lie Down Is The Right Thing to Do" went viral on Chinese social media. Dubbed by many followers as "the master of philosophy of lying down," the author described his two-year life of lying down at home. He slept until he woke up naturally everyday and worked out regularly to keep healthy, living a low-desire, slow-paced life with little motivation. Unemployed, he had two meals a day, limiting the monthly expanses to 200 yuan (US$31.4). For a month or two, he took part-time jobs as extra, playing dead bodies in movies or TV dramas. The latest Chinese version of NEET, or Not currently engaged in Employment, Education or Training, sparked heated discussion online. Those who agreed with the idea regarded it as passive defense amid the growing fierce social competition in today's China, an act against involuation. Some compared the act to winter sleep – when the payments barely cover living expenses, all one can do is go back to sleep. Those who disagreed deemed it as simply an excuse for one's laziness and idleness.

小颜没什么追求,每天在家就是躺平玩游戏,等着继承家业.

Xiǎo Yán méi shénme zhuīqiú, měitiān zàijiā jiùshì tǎngpíng wán yóuxì, děngzhe jìchéng jiāyè.

With little pursuit in life, Xiao Yan slouched at home every day playing video games, waiting to take over the family business.

废物点心 fèiwù diǎnxīn

eye candy, useless trinkets

Normally, the complete wisecrack goes as "百斤面蒸寿桃–废物点心," or in English "To make a peach-shaped bun with some 100 jin (50kg) flour – what a waste!"

Literally, the phrase means "useless snacks." It originates from the Beijing dialect and is used to describe things that are beautifully presented, but of little use. It was later extended to refer to people who are good at shutting down the brain and producing all the eye candy. Normally, the complete wisecrack goes as "百斤面蒸寿桃–废物点心," or in English "To make a peach-shaped bun with some 100 jin (50kg) flour – what a waste!" Peach-shaped buns were often offered as birthday presents in China in the old days. They are in good looking but with no special taste. Here, "废" pronounces similarly to "费," the latter meaning waste. Therefore, it indicates that there's no need to make a good-looking bun with so much flour, implying a waste of ingredients and time.

战队花那么多钱买选手,不是用来当废物点心的.

Zhànduì huā nàme duō qián mǎi xuǎnshǒu, bùshì yònglái dāng fèiwù diǎnxīn de.

The team spent so much money, not just for some useless trinkets.

