Syracuse University comes to China to showcase architectural innovation

An exhibition organized by Syracuse University is running at the BAC Art Center in Shanghai, featuring plane graphs and architecture models made by Syracuse students.

A group of guest professors and visiting scholars from the US university, including Wang Zigeng and Shui Yanfei, shared their creative ideas and practices in architecture education in their specialized areas during the exhibition, titled "Challenge and Opportunity: Syracuse Architecture Education Innovation in the Pandemic."

In 2020, the architecture school at Syracuse University opened a new course titled "Architecture and Practice" for international students amid the pandemic. Students and teachers in China visited nearly 47 architecture firms in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Such experience broadened the students' vision and offered them an opportunity to communicate with top Chinese architects.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 14, 10am-6pm

Venue: BAC Art Center

