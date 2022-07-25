Legend of Henry Lester's Medical Institute

Founded in 1932, the Henry Lester Institute of Medical Research is a three-story building in modern style and located in downtown Shanghai.

A hundred years ago in Shanghai, there was a British tycoon named Henry Lester. He was rich but didn't own a car and used buses. He didn't marry or have children. Before he died in 1926, Lester donated almost all his assets to build the Lester Chinese Hospital, the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education and the Henry Lester Institute of Medical Research.

The Henry Lester Institute of Medical Research is located in downtown Shanghai. Founded in 1932, the three-story building is modern in style. It was designed by Lester Johnson & Morris, a famous architectural firm founded by Lester. At the time, press said it would be the best equipped hospital of its kind.

