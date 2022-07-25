Feature / Art & Culture

Legend of Henry Lester's Medical Institute

﻿ Qiao Zhengyue
﻿ Li Jiaohao
﻿ Tang Dafei
Qiao Zhengyue Li Jiaohao Tang Dafei
  11:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0
Founded in 1932, the Henry Lester Institute of Medical Research is a three-story building in modern style and located in downtown Shanghai.
﻿ Qiao Zhengyue
﻿ Li Jiaohao
﻿ Tang Dafei
Qiao Zhengyue Li Jiaohao Tang Dafei
  11:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0

Directed by Tang Dafei. Shot by Tang Dafei. Edited by Tang Dafei.

A hundred years ago in Shanghai, there was a British tycoon named Henry Lester. He was rich but didn't own a car and used buses. He didn't marry or have children. Before he died in 1926, Lester donated almost all his assets to build the Lester Chinese Hospital, the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education and the Henry Lester Institute of Medical Research.

The Henry Lester Institute of Medical Research is located in downtown Shanghai. Founded in 1932, the three-story building is modern in style. It was designed by Lester Johnson & Morris, a famous architectural firm founded by Lester. At the time, press said it would be the best equipped hospital of its kind.

Follow Michelle Qiao to explore more about the legendary building.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     