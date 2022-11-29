Development of Chinese art songs recorded in book series

The Shanghai Conservatory of Music is celebrating its 95th birthday this month and has published the second part of "Chinese Art Songs of 100 Years."

Shanghai Conservatory of Music Press has published the second part of "Chinese Art Songs of 100 Years," recording the development of the musical genre in China.

The first part, or the first three volumes of the series book, was published two years ago, covering musical scores and stories of 110 Chinese songs created between 1920 and 1948.

The newly published second part includes 75 art songs adapted from ancient and modern Chinese poems, as well as songs inspired by late Chairman Mao Zedong's poems and other folk music.

Ti Gong

"Some of the songs record the founding history of our country and the development of folk culture," said Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. The baritone led the project, drawing on colleagues and other experts at the school.

"We hope our research and sorting of Chinese art songs can help Chinese composers create more quality music works in the future," he added.

Art songs, in a classical format, are usually written for one voice and piano accompaniment. In a broader sense, they can include opera arias, stage musical songs and narrative song cycles. In China, they usually refer to classical poetry set to song.

Ti Gong

The book series delves into the motivations and intentions of the composers, as well as the techniques and historical backgrounds of the songs, serving as a historical reference as well as a teaching guide for students.

The Shanghai Conservatory of Music is celebrating its 95th birthday this month. Apart from the publication of the book, Liao released his latest album "Navigation" to mark the anniversary. The album consists of 20 songs by composers like Zhao Jiping, Yin Qing and Shu Nan.