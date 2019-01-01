'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 4: 己所不欲,勿施于人 (Ji Suo Bu Yu Wu Shi Yu Ren)

For American Hasani, this Chinese proverb is a proverb that lives his life by. It has an English counterpart, which is "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

For American Hasani, Chinese proverb "己所不欲,勿施于人" is a proverb that lives his life by. It has an English counterpart, which is "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.