﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Pigsy looks into a mirror: Trying to please everyone may please no one

Zhang Ciyun
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
A beloved character from a classic Chinese novel fails to ingratiate himself.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

Zhubajie, or Pigsy, is one of the chief characters in the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” which describes the legendary pilgrimage of a Chinese monk and his three disciples, on their travels to far-off West regions, including Central Asia and India, to obtain Buddhist sutras.

Pigsy was once an immortal in the Heaven but was later banished to the mortal world after he was drunk and harassed the Moon Goddess. He then became a half-man, half-pig creature with a large pig’s head.

In the novel, Pigsy is greedy and lazy, and lusts after women. But in ordinary Chinese minds, Zhubajie is also a simple, honest, slightly naïve and humorous guy, who frequently appears in folk stories, stage plays and colloquial expressions.

For instance, there’s a popular proverb, namely zhubajie zhaojingzi, liwai bushi ren, which means that when Pigsy looks into a mirror, he can’t see a true human being either inside or outside the looking glass. Figuratively, the saying refers to someone who fails to ingratiate himself with one side or the other, despite strenuous efforts. Or, put another way, one becomes a loser on both sides even though he has bent over backward to please them.

猪八戒照镜子

zhū bā jiè zhào jìng zi

里外不是人

lǐ wài bù shì rén

So, if one day you find yourself in such a dilemma, you may quote this Chinese proverb, which can always be shortened to zhubajie zhaojingzi, or “Pigsy looks into a mirror,” to express your frustration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     