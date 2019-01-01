'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 8: 额角头碰到天花板 (E Jiao Tou Peng Dao Tian Hua Ban)

It is a Chinese idiom in Shanghai dialect, which literally means "one's forehead reaches the ceiling." Spanish pianist Mario Alonso learnt this idiom from his Shanghai friends.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

"额角头碰到天花板" is a Chinese idiom in Shanghai dialect, which literally means "one's forehead reaches the ceiling." It's used to describe extreme good luck. Spanish pianist Mario Alonso learnt this idiom from his Shanghai friends.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.