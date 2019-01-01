'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 10: 差不多 (Cha Bu Duo)

People commonly use "approximately" to describe a number they're not sure of. In Chinese, there's a term which can express similar meaning. Daniel deems it as a versatile term.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

People commonly use "approximately" to describe a number they're not sure of in English. In Chinese, there's a term which can express similar meaning. For Kiwi Daniel Burton, he deems it as a versatile term. Can you guess what it is and see how he uses it?

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.